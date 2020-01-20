BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley are investigating a fatal collision late Monday morning on University Avenue.
The Police Department issued an advisory shortly after noon about the collision at the intersection of University Avenue and Sixth Street, a short distance east of Interstate Highway 80.
The Berkeley Police Department is currently investigating a fatal collision at the intersection of University Av & Sixth St. AVOID AREA
— Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) January 20, 2020
Police did not provide additional details about the fatal collision, but asked people to avoid the area because of road closures during the investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900 and reference case No. 2020-3549.
