SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A new strand of the mysterious coronavirus has now infected at least 218 people across Asia, prompting San Francisco International Airport to screen passengers arriving from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus.

SFO is one of three U.S. airports to screen passengers from China. A travel advisory has been in effect since Friday that requires all travelers coming directly from or connecting from Wuhan to undergo screening.

Around 150 passengers arrive from Wuhan at SFO every Tuesday, Thusrday and Saturday. They must answer a questionnaire and have their temperature taken by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) personnel.

The number of infected shot up from about 50 to over 200 Monday due to a new diagnostic test available for the coronavirus that allowed previously unidentified cases to be confirmed.

The virus is believed to have started at a large seafood and livestock market in Wuhan. All three reported deaths and the vast majority of illness cases are concentrated at that location.

Over the weekend, the virus was also confirmed in the Guangdong province as well as in Beijing and Shanghai. Two cases were confirmed in Bangkok, Thailand, one case was confirmed in Kanagawa, Japan and another one in Incheon, South Korea.

The Chinese government recently confirmed that the disease can spread through human-to-human contact.

“Well, it’s very concerning,” said Dr. Will Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist in Nashville, Tennessee. “It demonstrates quite clearly that at least under some circumstances, human-to-human spread is not only possible, but can be frequent. So that’s an ominous sign.”

Schaffner said the CDC will likely debate if the screening process should be opened to every traveler coming in from China.

Travelers who spoke to KPIX at SFO on Monday weren’t that worried yet. David Shin of San Francisco, once he thought about the disease, decided he should be wearing a protective mask.

Mary Doherty spent thousands to travel from Ireland to see her daughter in New Zealand and wasn’t going to let the outbreak slow her down.

“If the man above decides if I have to get it, I get it. No little virus will stop me,” Doherty said.

Health experts are particularly concerned during this time because of the busy traveling schedule of Chinese New Year, where millions of Chinese people will be taking to the roads and the skies.