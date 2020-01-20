MORAGA (CBS SF) — A triple shooting in Moraga has been characterized as a possible domestic violence incident involving Saint Mary’s College students, with the gunman surviving a self-inflicted gunshot, police said Monday.

The incident happened Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m. outside a Starbucks in the Rheem Valley Shopping Center on the 500 block of Moraga Road. Officers who responded found two shooting victims inside a minivan.

Moraga police said the victims and other witnesses told police the suspect ran away from the area and officers found him shortly after about a block north of the scene, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A firearm was also found near the suspect, police said.

The suspect was identified as Isaiah Glaze, 21, of Sacramento. One of the victims is Glaze’s former girlfriend and both are Saint Mary’s College students, according to police.

Neither the victims nor the suspect suffered life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Moraga Police at (925) 888-7056 or (925) 888-7055.