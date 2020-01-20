SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Travel agents say 49er fans have a two or three day window to decide to splurge on a trip to the Super Bowl before tickets to the game are either gone or are so expensive it’s cost prohibitive.

“The next two days — you either decide to go or you don’t go — it’s just that simple,” said Rene Schneeberger, Vice President of Direct Travel in San Jose.

Schneeberger says his travel agency is selling package deals to the Super Bowl in Miami including a ticket to the game, hotel, airfare and transportation that start at roughly $5000 per person for a three-night stay. The caveat is they’re selling fast he says and will either be gone or substantially more expensive by the end of the week.

“The suppliers we work with have pre-purchased those tickets. They know they’re going to sell them. They just don’t know which teams are going. Now that they know the teams, they obviously have the ability to retail those at much more reasonable prices,” Schneeberger says.

For many 49ers fans, the cost of going to the game in Miami in person is simply out of reach.

“Would I like to be there? Yes. But how it is right now with the prices, I can’t if I’m being realistic. But I’d love to,” said Hugo Avalos outside the 49ers store at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The ticket re-sale market has also driven up prices. On Stubhub, the cheapest tickets as of Monday afternoon were selling for roughly $4400 each. Travel agents say cobbling together a do-it-yourself travel package from options available on the internet may not be the most cost effective alternative for big sporting events like the Super Bowl.

“Every part of me is thinking about a trip to Miami. But money comes into play. That’s a pretty expensive trip,” said 49ers fan Jimmy Tracy. Tracy and his family travelled from Reno to Levi’s for the team’s two playoff games but says he’s priced out for a trip to Miami.