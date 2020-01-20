



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A woman killed in a hit-and-run collision in Oakland early Sunday morning has been identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau as

42-year-old Brooke Smith.

The crash was reported shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday at Grand Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard.

Smith, an Oakland resident, was taken to Highland Hospital and died of her injuries there, police said.

Investigators determined that Smith was going east on MacArthur when her 2002 Subaru Outback was hit by a 2014 Audi A4 going south on Grand.

The male driver of the Audi and two passengers fled after the collision and have not been found, according to police.

No other details about the collision or the suspects were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.