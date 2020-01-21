SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Police in San Francisco on Tuesday were investigating a deadly, early morning shooting in the city’s Sunnydale neighborhood.
Police and fire units responded to the 1800 block of Sunnydale Avenue at around 5:43 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Police had already been patrolling the neighborhood at the time of the shooting and ended up blocking off the street for hours as they investigated the deadly incident.
A male shooting victim in his 40s was found by emergency responders and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to those injuries three hours later.
Police told KCBS that a Toyota Matrix was shot up and just happened to be in the line of fire. It appeared that the car was being used as a place to live, but it was not clear if anyone was asleep inside at the time of the shooting.
According to police, the shooter used a high-powered firearm.
“Yeah, 40 calibers. Serious weaponry,” said SFPD Gang Task Force Officer Daniel Manny.
Police are calling the incident an active investigation and did not release any further details as of 12 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
