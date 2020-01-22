



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old felon was charged with murder on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in East Oakland last week.

Jacobi Julius Gaines of Union City was arraigned Tuesday for the shooting death of Hasan Semaj Humphries in the 1400 block of 48th Avenue at 4:44 p.m. on Jan. 13 and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday to be assigned an attorney and possibly enter a plea.

In addition to murder, Gaines is charged with two counts of unlawful firearm activity and one count of carrying a loaded firearm on his person in the city.

Prosecutors also allege that Gaines committed the crime while he was on felony probation for his conviction on Sept. 17, 2018, for second-degree robbery and the enhancement of the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury.

Gaines was identified as the suspect in the shooting through witness statements and video surveillance, Oakland police Officer Michael Jaeger wrote in a probable cause statement.

A warrant was issued for Gaines and he was arrested at an apartment in the 2600 block of 74th Avenue in Oakland at 7:30 p.m. last Thursday, according to Jaeger.

Officers who served a search warrant at the apartment found clothing that may have been worn during the shooting and found a pistol matching the caliber of the gun that fired in the shooting, Jaeger wrote.

A GoFundMe website to raise money to pay for Humphries’ burial had raised $1,947 of its $20,000 goal as of late Wednesday morning.

Humphries’ brother Kejwine Patts, who is organizing the fundraiser, wrote, “He got his life took to soon and he was only seventeen.”

“Me and my family will try our best to make this situation better as it will never get easier,” Patts continued. “Hasan was loved by many and such a kindred spirit to be around so please remember my brother and keep his spirit alive!”

The GoFundMe website can be found here.

