SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – BART stations in Downtown San Francisco could be getting a mini-makeover, as the agency considers putting canopies over its station entrances on Market Street.
Agency officials are looking to install nearly two dozen new canopies over escalators at Civic Center, Powell, Montgomery and Embarcadero stations. The canopies help keep off the rain, which keeps them from breaking down.
BART said the canopy at one station in Oakland reduced escalator downtime by 30 percent. The agency also plans to overhaul dozens of escalators at stations downtown.
The BART board is set to meet on Thursday to consider approving $71 million for the project that would go toward 22 canopies.
