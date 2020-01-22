CAMPBELL (KPIX 5) — The Campbell City Council chambers rejected a proposal early Wednesday after hours of debate to build a Chick-fil-A restaurant in their city.

The proposal drew a jam-packed crowd to the city council meeting. Many said the issue wasn’t really with the fast food chain restaurant itself, but with the proposed location for it at the corner of Bascom and Arroyo Seco Drive, where a Denny’s restaurant currently sits.

According to the city’s traffic reports, the Chick-fil-A would bring in at least 2,300 extra cars a day.

“Trying to bring more cars right there is going to be a disaster for that area and for business,” said Catherine Clock.

“If something is a problem, why wouldn’t you alleviate it? I don’t understand the logic at all,” said Mary Broxon.

Some community members have scoped out other prospective locations in Santa Clara County to show the impacts of the traffic on the surrounding areas.

The problem is that the Campbell Planning Department has granted Chick-fil-A the construction permit for the project already. A grassroots community group has filed a complaint.

While the room was packed with opponents Tuesday, some spoke in favor of the restaurant. “They are clean and well run,” said a man named David.