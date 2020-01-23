



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A number of patients in Alameda County are being tested to see whether they have contracted the Wuhan coronavirus, according to health officials.

A spokeswoman for the Alameda County Health Department stressed Thursday that there is no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus that has led to epidemic fears and quarantines in China, as well as increased screening at San Francisco International and other airports.

Spokeswoman Neetu Balram said “under 10 people” were tested for the virus and an undisclosed number have come back as negative. The patients had either been in Wuhan and showed flu-like symptoms or they had been in close contact with someone who had the virus.

The patients samples have been shipped to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta and the for the remaining patients were expected back in a couple of days, said Balram.

Also Thursday, China’s national health commission confirmed 25 people have now died from the respiratory virus. More than 800 cases have been reported in at least six countries, including the U.S.

Health officials are looking into a possible case in Los Angeles and another in Texas involving a college student who had just returned from China.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus fact sheet (.pdf): English | Chinese

The first case of the Wuhan coronavirus in the U.S. was reported in Washington state. The CDC said the patient is a man in his 30s who lives north of Seattle and is now in a hospital in Everett, Washington.

The man returned to the Seattle area in the middle of last week after traveling to Wuhan in central China, where the outbreak began.

NEW: @WHO declares new #coronavirus is *China* emergency but "still too early" to call it *global.*

-Now 830 China cases, up ~200 overnight

-25 dead in China, up 7

-*20 million people* in 5 cities on public transport lockdown@CBSNews @CBSThisMorning is here. Wash your hands!🖐 pic.twitter.com/rVs6RBr5Ty — Ramy Inocencio 英若明 (@RamyInocencio) January 24, 2020

First identified last month in Wuhan, China, the novel virus has infected at least 830 people and has killed 25 people in China as of Thursday evening.

The outbreak has prompted all passengers arriving from Wuhan to face additional screening at SFO, along with Los Angeles International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. About 150 passengers arrive on direct flights from Wuhan every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday into San Francisco.

The CDC said it was deploying about 100 additional staff to the three airports to supplement existing staff at the quarantine stations located at those airports.