MIAMI (CBS Miami) – If you are lucky enough to be heading to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium, don’t plan on tailgating. It is not allowed.
“This is not anything new and has been the same for previous Super Bowls, including those in Miami,” NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy told CBS4 News.
Those who have tickets to the Super Bowl can only park at the stadium’s NFL-managed parking lots and fans are not allowed to tailgate in those NFL lots.
