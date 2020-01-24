SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a man whose body was found on Treasure Island last week, authorities announced Friday.
Police said that they received a report on January 9 from the parents of 20-year-old San Francisco resident Amir Alkhraisat that their son had gone missing the day before. Police determined his disappearance was suspicious in nature and the department’s Special Victims Unit took the lead in the investigation.
Late last Friday, January 17, San Francisco police responded to the 400 block of Avenue M on Treasure Island after a body was discovered. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The San Francisco Medical Examiner later identified the body as that of Alkhraisat.
Police said officers arrested 21-year-old San Francisco resident Danilo Barraza on Thursday in connection with Alkhraisat’s death. Barraza has been charged with one count of homicide.
Authorities say this remains and active investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked
You must log in to post a comment.