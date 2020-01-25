SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A driver died after his car sheared an electrical pole and rolled Friday night on Doolittle Drive in San Leandro, police said Saturday.
The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family, according to the Alameda County Coroner’s Office.
The solo crash was reported about 9:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Doolittle Drive, San Leandro police said.
When officers arrived they found the driver trapped inside the car. Firefighters and paramedics worked to remove him and began life-saving efforts. He was taken to a local trauma center, where he died, police said.
Electric service in the area was disrupted because of the sheared pole and traffic was re-routed because of live wires in the roadway, police said.
The cause of the collision, and whether drugs or alcohol were a factor is unknown, San Leandro Police Lt. Isaac Benabou said.
San Leandro police are investigating the crash.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.