SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder Saturday had called police seeking a welfare check on the victim, San Jose police said Saturday night.

Peter Rodriguez was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail in connection with the death of a woman in San Jose’s third homicide of the year.

Police said Rodriguez called police at 5:24 a.m. Saturday, asking officers to come to a residence in the 2000 block of Mondigo Avenue in East San Jose. The caller said he had not spoken to the woman “for several hours,” police said.

Officers arrived at the Mondigo address to find a woman dead from multiple stab wounds, police said. Police did not release the woman’s identity Saturday.

SJPD homicide detectives later identified Rodriguez as the suspect, and he was taken into custody in San Jose, police said.

The motive and circumstances behind the killing, and the relationship between Rodriguez and the victim, were still being investigated Saturday night.

Anyone with information connected with this incident is asked to contact SJPD Detective Sgt. Isidro Bagon or Detective Ramon Sanchez at (408) 277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867); anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

