Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A big-rig truck carrying 16,000 pounds of avocados overturned on state Highway 13 in Oakland Sunday night, and both northbound lanes of the freeway are expected to be closed until at least 11 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.
The truck rolled over at about 6:20 p.m. Sunday on Highway 13 just south of the Joaquin Miller Road interchange, near the Oakland Mormon Temple.
The fruit stayed in the truck, but it took a while to find another truck to load the avocados onto, the CHP said.
No one was injured in the overturn, the CHP said.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.