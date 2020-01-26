Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Eight people were displaced from their home and a dog was resuscitated by firefighters Saturday night when fire destroyed a garage and a motor home parked nearby, San Jose Fire Department firefighters said.
The fire, in the 2000 block of Cranworth Circle, was first reported at 9:37 p.m. No humans were injured, but a dog was resuscitated and then taken to an emergency veterinarian, firefighters said.
Firefighters late Saturday night were investigating the cause of the fire.
