SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Eight people were displaced from their home and a dog was resuscitated by firefighters Saturday night when fire destroyed a garage and a motor home parked nearby, San Jose Fire Department firefighters said.

San Jose firefighters battle a blaze on Cranworth Circle, Jan. 25, 2020. (SJFD Photo)

The fire, in the 2000 block of Cranworth Circle, was first reported at 9:37 p.m. No humans were injured, but a dog was resuscitated and then taken to an emergency veterinarian, firefighters said.

Firefighters late Saturday night were investigating the cause of the fire.

