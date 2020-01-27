



MIAMI (CBS SF) — San Francisco wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Emmanuel Sanders did impromptu dances down their chartered jet’s stairway as the 49ers arrived in Miami to prepare for a hectic week leading up to their Super Bowl LIV showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

A few other players also danced as they deplaned, in time with the music coming from a nearby DJ.

No players or coaches spoke to reporters inside the hangar. The first media session for the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers — who arrived a couple hours after the Chiefs did on Sunday — is Monday night, when the NFL has Super Bowl Opening Night at Marlins Park.

But the mood turned somber when the players and former 49ers greats turned their thoughts a short time later to the sudden and tragic death of sports superstar Kobe Bryant.

Niners Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana offered his condolences, saying, “Our condolences go out to the Bryant Family, NBA Family and Laker Nation! RIP @KobeBryant,” on Twitter.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, a well-spoken figure who always has many words, was at a loss Sunday.

“Just don’t have words… #Kobe,” Sherman said on Twitter.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw said the news of Bryant’s passing “hurts so bad.”

“Woow (sic) this just can’t be real dawg!!” Kwon Alexander tweeted. “That’s why I wake up happy everyday and give thanks to the man above because I know tomorrow ain’t promise! Enjoy life to the fullest!”

49ers wide receiver Jordan Matthews shared on Twitter a video he took with Bryant to remember him. He said his son is born on Aug. 24, often referred to as “Mamba Day” due to Bryant’s two Lakers jersey numbers–8 and 24.

This is leadership. After a long speech Kobe took time to congratulate my wife on her pregnancy and wish her good luck on training post delivery. He was Cheyna’s favorite athlete growing up. My son was born on 8/24. Thanks Brother 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xuLWsfQkWg — Jordan Matthews (@jmattjmattjmatt) January 27, 2020

Former Niners QB Colin Kaepernick remembered Kobe not only as a basketball legend, but as a father and a man. “Watching him & Gigi share their relationship with us is something I won’t ever forget. My heart aches for his wife, children & family. I hope the waves of love being sent to his family can ease some of the pain they feel,” Kapernick said in a tweet.