Watch Live:President Trump Legal Team Presents Defense In Senate Impeachment Trial
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Freeway Shooting, Highway Shooting, Interstate 580, MacArthur Freeway, Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A passenger in a car traveling on Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland is in critical condition Monday after being shot in an incident being described as a targeted shooting.

The California Highway Patrol said the shooting happened at around 9:53 Monday morning along eastbound I-580 near the Keller Ave. exit. A white Infiniti four-door sedan was hit by gunfire, hitting the unidentified passenger.

The woman driving the Infiniti and two other passengers – young girls ages 1 and 4 years old – were not hit by the gunfire.

The nature of the victim’s injuries were not disclosed.

The CHP said the suspects were described as two people wearing masks and riding in a white SUV hatchback.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who have any information that might be helpful to call the CHP Investigative Tipline at 707-917-4491.

Comments