OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A passenger in a car traveling on Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland is in critical condition Monday after being shot in an incident being described as a targeted shooting.
The California Highway Patrol said the shooting happened at around 9:53 Monday morning along eastbound I-580 near the Keller Ave. exit. A white Infiniti four-door sedan was hit by gunfire, hitting the unidentified passenger.
The woman driving the Infiniti and two other passengers – young girls ages 1 and 4 years old – were not hit by the gunfire.
The nature of the victim’s injuries were not disclosed.
The CHP said the suspects were described as two people wearing masks and riding in a white SUV hatchback.
Investigators are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who have any information that might be helpful to call the CHP Investigative Tipline at 707-917-4491.
