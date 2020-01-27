



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Over a dozen NFL teams had their Twitter accounts hacked as of Monday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The hacking incident began Sunday morning when, according to CBSSports.com, according to an early-morning tweet, the team had been sold to Saudi Arabia official Turki Al-Sheikh. A short time later, the account posted that it had been hacked by the Saudi-based group “OurMine.” The post said that the group aimed to “show people that everything is hackable.”

According to reports, team officials were able to regain control of the Bears account after over an hour, later apologizing for the account being compromised.

On Monday, the message from “OurMine” was posted on 15 team sites including those of Super Bowl LIV contenders the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. The Houston Texans, the Buffalo Bills, the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers were among the other teams that had their sites hacked. The Minnesota Vikings had the security of their Instagram account compromised.

The 49ers Twitter account had its account name reduced to just a period (“.”) and its identifying photos removed. The hack came as the 49ers and Chiefs arrived in Miami for the Super Bowl.

So far there has been no official statement released by the NFL or the teams that had their social media account’s hacked on Monday.