WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A crash involving an overturned big-rig was blocking multiple lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Walnut Creek on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported shortly before 7:05 a.m. on northbound Highway 680 near the Treat Boulevard off-ramp.
Minor injuries were reported in the crash, which is blocking the three left lanes of the highway as of 7:30 a.m., CHP officials said. There is no estimate yet for when the lanes will reopen.
