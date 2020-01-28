Comments
FREMONT (CBS SF) – Police in Fremont were able to reunited a toddler girl found in Crandall Creek Park with her family Tuesday afternoon.
Police believe the girl is about 2 years old. Officers received a report of a toddler left alone in the park located on Wabash River Place near Decoto Road at around 3 p.m.
At around 4:48 p.m., Fremont police issued an update, stating that family members of the child were alerted about the girl being found by social media posts.
The child’s mother responded to the scene and the girl has been safely reunited with her family.
Police did not say if they learned how the little girl ended up in the park alone.
