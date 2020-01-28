Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Federal agents have arrested the head of San Francisco’s Public Works department, according to published reports.
Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru was reportedly arrested Monday by the FBI on charges of public corruption.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported the charges have to do with alleged fraud involving city contract awards.
In addition, businessman Nick Bovis – owner of the famed Lefty O’Doul’s bar and restaurant – was also arrested as part of the investigation, the Chronicle reported.
The U.S. attorney’s office was to release details of the arrests at a 1:30 p.m. press conference Tuesday.
Among other projects, Nuru has overseen programs to address human and animal waste on city streets, including the formation of a “poop patrol” and the use of pee-resistant paint on walls that makes urine splash right back onto people relieving themselves on the wall.
