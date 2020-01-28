MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — A 37-year-old San Rafael tree service worker has been killed after a tree toppled on top of him in a Mill Valley neighborhood, authorities said.
The Marin County Coroner’s Office said Edgar Martin Ramos Martinez, a native of Guatemala, died of head and body injuries suffered in the incident that took place at 11:24 a.m. Monday near Blue Jay Way and Chamberlain Court in Mill Valley.
According to authorities, police got a 911 call of an employee of a contracted tree service working on behalf of a homeowners association that had been struck by a falling tree.
Arriving emergency responders found Ramos Martinez unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from traumatic injuries to his head and body. He did not respond to their treatment and was declared dead at the scene.
The cause and manner of death will be determined at the conclusion of the investigation being completed by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Marin County Sheriff’s Office-Coroner Division and CAL-OSHA.
No further information was released by the coroner division at this time.
