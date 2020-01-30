WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol and West Sacramento police are asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk, missing 65-year-old man who may have traveled south into the Bay Area early Thursday.
Mohammad Akbar Mohammadalam was last seen in West Sacramento at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, the CHP said. He may have traveled to Solano, Contra Costa or Alameda counties.
Mohammadalam is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds with gray hair. He is believed to be wearing a black sweater, black pants and black shoes.
Per the CHP, he may be driving a silver 2006 Buick Lucerne with a California license plate 5VLU308. Mohammadalam suffers from a medical condition that may make him disoriented.
Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call 911 or West Sacramento police at (916) 372-2275.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.