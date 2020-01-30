CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Missing, Missing man, Mohammad Akbar Mohammadalam, West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol and West Sacramento police are asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk, missing 65-year-old man who may have traveled south into the Bay Area early Thursday.

Mohammad Akbar Mohammadalam was last seen in West Sacramento at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, the CHP said. He may have traveled to Solano, Contra Costa or Alameda counties.

Mohammadalam is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds with gray hair. He is believed to be wearing a black sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Mohammad Akbar Mohammadalam was last seen on January 29, 2020. (West Sacramento Police Department)

Mohammad Akbar Mohammadalam was last seen on January 29, 2020. (West Sacramento Police Department)

Per the CHP, he may be driving a silver 2006 Buick Lucerne with a California license plate 5VLU308. Mohammadalam suffers from a medical condition that may make him disoriented.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call 911 or West Sacramento police at (916) 372-2275.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments