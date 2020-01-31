SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A driver was rescued from his burning car early Friday after his vehicle careened into a venting structure at a San Francisco gas station.
San Francisco Fire Chief Bryan Rubenstein said his agency received a 911 call around 3 a.m. of a vehicle into a structure at 19th Ave. and Junipero Serra Blvd.
Arriving firefighters discovered a vehicle that was wedged deep inside a vapor venting structure at a Chevron gas station. The front of the vehicle was smoldering and the driver trapped inside.
“There was fire in the front of the vehicle,” Rubenstein said. “We were addressing (the fire) with hose lines. We managed that situation at the same time we extricated the driver.”
Rubenstein said the driver was conscious while firefighters removed the roof of the car to remove him from the heavily damaged vehicle. The driver was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital. The extent of his injuries was not known.
The accident forced the closure of the busy intersection for several hours. Police were investigating the circumstances behind the crash.
