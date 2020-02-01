MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy was wounded Friday evening in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect on a rural county road, authorities said.
A Sheriff’s Department spokesman said the incident began at approximately 10:32 p.m. when a deputy approached an unknown vehicle on Uvas Road in unincorporated Morgan Hill.
As the vehicle got closer to the deputy, the lights were turned off and multiple shots were immediately fired at the deputy by the suspect or suspects.
The deputy returned fire and it was unknown if the suspect or suspects were hit as they fled the scene. The suspect or suspects remained at large early Saturday morning.
The deputy suffered a non-life threatening injury and was medically treated.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at 408-808-4500. Alternatively, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.
