SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the confetti fell at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium Sunday night, President Donald Trump took to twitter to salute the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Unfortunately, he had the wrong state.
The mistake was quickly addressed and a second tweet was sent out.
Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020
After falling behind 20-10, Patrick Mahomes suddenly recaptured his mojo and lifted Andy Reid and the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory, the team’s first NFL championship in a half-century.
All it took was falling behind by double digits in the postseason again. Then Mahomes, selected MVP, hit two long passes on touchdown drives for a 31-20 victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers.
“We never lost faith,” Mahomes said. “That’s the biggest thing. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down. We believed in each other. That’s what we preached all year long.”
