



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — On Monday, 49ers Offensive Assistant Coach Katie Sowers had a post-Super Bowl message for the public: be kind.

The message comes after a tweet by conservative pundit Ann Coulter following the 49ers’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, mocking Sowers and the team.

Coulter’s tweet read, “Maybe 49ers should reconsider that FIRST FEMALE COACH.”

Maybe 49ers should reconsider that FIRST FEMALE COACH. #SuperBowl #KCChiefs — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 3, 2020

Sowers didn’t respond directly to Coulter, but after congratulating the Chiefs, she tweeted in part, “…please as you comment to my players or staff members, remember we are all human.”

I wanted this so bad for my guys… for my dad. Congrats to the @Chiefs … please as you comment to my players or staff members, remember we are all human. As @TheEllenShow says, Be Kind. This loss has unfortunately reminded me of the hatred in this world — Katie Sowers (@KatieSowers) February 3, 2020

Sowers went on to quote comedian Ellen DeGeneres, who ends her show every day by saying “be kind to one another.”

She closed by saying, “This loss has unfortunately reminded me of the hatred in this world.”

Sowers is the first female coach in a Super Bowl. She’s also the first openly gay coach in a Super Bowl.

Sowers is featured in a Microsoft ad that was played during the game.