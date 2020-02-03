MOUNTAIN VIEW (CNN) — Alphabet for the first time disclosed the size of various business units within Google, including YouTube advertising, which in 2019 was a $15 billion business.
YouTube’s sales have grown 36% from 2018 and 86% since 2017.
The company has historically only broken out the finances for Google’s advertising business and the “other” areas of Google’s business, which lump together such key segments as YouTube and cloud.
The company’s stock dropped around 3% Monday after it narrowly missed Wall Street analysts’ overall revenue projections for the three months ending in December. Alphabet posted total revenue of $46 billion for the quarter, up 17% from the same period in the prior year.
Analysts had projected annual revenue of $46.9 billion.
© Copyright 2020 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.