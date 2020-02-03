Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A dead body was found in the Guadalupe River in San Jose Monday and recovered, according to authorities.
San Jose police said officers responded Monday afternoon to the area of Gold St. and Moffat Ave. near the Lower Guadalupe River Trail in the Alviso area of San Jose.
A caller had reported a person who appeared to be deceased in the river, police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said in an email to KPIX 5.
Personnel from the San Jose Fire Department removed the body from the water, Garcia said.
The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office responded to the and took over the investigation, Garcia said.
No other information was immediately available.
