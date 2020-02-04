



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Five hospital workers were sent home from work this week when the Santa Clara County Public Health Department determined they were exposed to coronavirus, county officials announced Tuesday.

Public health officials said the five workers from Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose have been instructed to stay home until Feb. 11.

The officials said the workers were sent home to protect the public and reduce the chance the virus spreads, a news release said.

The county first confirmed its initial case of coronavirus on Friday and the second on Sunday. The first case is a man who returned from Wuhan, China and Shanghai on Jan. 24 via Mineta San Jose International Airport.

The other is a woman said to be visiting the county who recently traveled to Wuhan.

The public health department maintains that there are presently no new cases of the virus in the county.

Apart from the two cases in Santa Clara County, there are two other reported Bay Area cases from San Benito County.

A hospital in San Francisco is said to be treating two cases from the Bay Area.

