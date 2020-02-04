WATCH LIVE:CBS News Coverage Of The Iowa Caucuses
PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — A home in Pleasant Hill was red tagged Tuesday after Contra Costa Fire officials said the house sustained serious damage in a fire.

The Contra Costa Fire Twitter account first posted about the fire on Belmont Court in Pleasant Hill at around 1:23 p.m.

No one was inside the home during the fire and no injuries were reported. The response to the fire was large enough to cause some delays on nearby Pleasant Hill Road.

Contra Costa Fire posted that the fire had been contained to the residence and was extinguished by 2 p.m. The homeowner had been accounted for and fire crews had shifted to overhaul mode.

Photos from the scene showed the house had been heavily damaged during the firefight. Officials did not have a damage estimate as of Tuesday afternoon, but house had been rendered unlivable by the fire.

