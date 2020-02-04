PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — A home in Pleasant Hill was red tagged Tuesday after Contra Costa Fire officials said the house sustained serious damage in a fire.
The Contra Costa Fire Twitter account first posted about the fire on Belmont Court in Pleasant Hill at around 1:23 p.m.
Working structure fire Belmont Ct Pleasant Hill, BC 1 is #BelmontIC, 50 percent involvement of the home, no one reported inside. Expect delays on Pleasant Hill Road near the scene.
— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) February 4, 2020
No one was inside the home during the fire and no injuries were reported. The response to the fire was large enough to cause some delays on nearby Pleasant Hill Road.
Contra Costa Fire posted that the fire had been contained to the residence and was extinguished by 2 p.m. The homeowner had been accounted for and fire crews had shifted to overhaul mode.
Firefighters extinguishing the house fire in #PleasantHill. Fire contained to building of origin, homeowner accounted for. Crews now in overhaul. #BelmontIC. pic.twitter.com/ZW2gTSsn4n
— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) February 4, 2020
Photos from the scene showed the house had been heavily damaged during the firefight. Officials did not have a damage estimate as of Tuesday afternoon, but house had been rendered unlivable by the fire.
