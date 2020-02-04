SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — As the Bay Area emerges as having the highest concentration of coronavirus cases in the country, local businesses in the South Bay are especially feeling the pain.

At the Pacific Rim Plaza on Murphy Avenue, Healthsource USA owner Henry Pei has hung a handwritten sign with a request for anyone who has recently arrived from China.

“Friends that come from the sick area, that come from China, should stay home for 14 days,” said Pei.

Pei said the parking lot is much emptier than usual, as sales of vitamins and other health products inside his store dropped 30 to 50 percent in the past week.

Neighboring businesses are also experiencing a slowdown, as Ma’s Restaurant and Thai Recipe reported similar decreases in business.

Across the street at Ranch 99 Market, management has hung a sign at the entrance with information about the coronavirus in both English and Chinese. All employees were wearing masks. About half of the customers were wearing masks as well.

Fears of the disease have caused a run nearby stores. Lowe’s on Ridder Park Drive were out of stock of N95 face masks, and the CVS on Berryessa Road was sold out of hand sanitizer. On Amazon, shipments of N95 masks will take weeks to arrive.

Pei was unable to obtain a mask due to the shortage. He is making sure to clean his hands with rubbing alcohol after each transaction.

“[Customers] are staying at home. They don’t want to go to a public place,” said Pei. “They’re scared.”