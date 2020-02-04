



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two suspects in a San Francisco car burglary spree that began in the Fisherman’s Wharf area were arrested Monday after being trailed by plainclothes officers, police said.

San Francisco police said the initial break-in happened on the 100 block of Jefferson St. Monday afternoon. The plainclothes officers found the suspect vehicle about 12 miles away at the Palace of Fine Arts, where the suspects committed another car burglary.

Officers did not try to make an arrest because of potential safety risks to the public at the Palace of Fine Arts and instead began to follow the suspects in order to arrest them at another location, police said.

The suspects then made their way to Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center parking lot and burglarized three more vehicles in a matter of seconds before fleeing, according to police.

The plainclothes officers continued trailing the suspects as they drove across town to a movie theater parking lot at the Stonestown Galleria shopping mall on 19th Ave.

The officers then approached the suspects who took off on foot, but were ultimately arrested, police said.

The suspects were identified as San Francisco residents Jared Wilson, 31, and Delvon Carter, 21. Both were booked on multiple charges including five counts of burglary, conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

Police also said the suspects’ were using a police scanner and their vehicle was carrying stolen license plates. Wilson was also charged with committing a crime while having been released from a prior arrest.

Dozens of pieces of stolen property were found and police were able to contact most of the 18 victims of the burglaries and return their stolen items.

Police said anyone with information about the burglaries was urged to contact the San Francisco Police 24-hour tipline at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.