OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man driving a stolen car was arrested Wednesday in Oakland after police found him sleeping in the car with a loaded gun on his lap, police said.

Officers responded at 1:05 p.m. to the 2200 block of 89th Avenue after someone reported a person in a car with a gun, police spokesperson Officer Johnna Watson said.

Multiple officers responded in multiple vehicles including an armored vehicle and boxed the suspect’s car in.

For about an hour and 25 minutes, officers tried to wake the young man but when he woke up he started ramming police vehicles with his car, Watson said.

The man escaped and drove until his car stopped running at 73rd Avenue and San Leandro Street where he surrendered.

Suspect in custody and had a warrant issued by the Dept. of Corrections. He literally drove the wheels off the car. Vehicle stolen out of #SF Suspect was armed with a stolen firearm which was recovered. Stolen items also inside the car. #PublicSafety pic.twitter.com/x85gfzPJgp — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) February 5, 2020

Watson said that the suspect had a loaded firearm on him and “the car, including the trunk, was full of stolen items.

Also, the car had been stolen from San Francisco, she said.

Watson said four police vehicles and two private vehicles were damaged in the melee but fortunately no one reported being injured.

Police are not releasing the name of the suspect, who was in his 20s, until Alameda County prosecutors charge him, Watson said.

