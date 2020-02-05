ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Two more suspects have been arrested in the 2005 murder of Antioch teen Edgar Martinez, who was killed while sleeping in his bed, authorities said.
According to police, on Monday and Tuesday, officers arrested two suspects, identified as Brian Gray and George Siever, both 35 years old, in Antioch. Candice Carter, 39, of Pittsburg, was arrested last week in connection with the same shooting.
Martinez, who was 17 at the time, died after a March 27, 2005 shooting in which two male suspects allegedly fired multiple rounds into his apartment in the
300 block of West 20th Street. Martinez was struck in the chest by the gunfire and he ultimately died from his injuries.
Investigators believe the fatal shooting occurred after an earlier argument between Carter and a group of men she believed to be rival gang members.
Following the argument, Carter and two other men returned to the area and fired shots into Martinez’s apartment. Investigators have determined Martinez played no part in the initial argument with Carter.
Police have credited advancements in technology and help from the community in solving the nearly 15-year-old cold case.
