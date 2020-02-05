



UNION CITY (CBS SF) — A man was shot by a Fremont police officer last Friday after he and two others allegedly robbed a store and led police on a chase that wound up in Union City, police said Wednesday.

At about 6:45 p.m. Friday, Fremont police responded to the Sephora store at the Pacific Commons Shopping Center after store employees reported that three men were stuffing merchandise into garbage bags.

The suspects were allegedly able to make off with about $19,000 worth of goods and left the area in what turned out to be a black SUV that had been stolen from Berkeley, according to Union City police.

Officers spotted the SUV on northbound Interstate Highway 880 but the driver, allegedly 30-year-old Stephon Tobias of Oakland, sped away with the lights turned off, according to police.

After a roughly 10-mile chase, police cornered the SUV at the end of a residential cul-de-sac on Balmoral Street in Union City, where Tobias allegedly drove onto a front yard, nearly ran into a house and, after being ordered out of the vehicle along with the other two suspects, collided with several police cars, according to police.

Fremont police Officer Darryl Manrique, fearing that he was about to be run over by the SUV, fired at Tobias, who was struck once in the upper torso and suffered a wound that isn’t considered life-threatening, police said.

He was treated at a trauma center and later released into police custody.

Another suspect, 24-year-old Rayduan Lindsay of Oakland, wasn’t shot but was treated for an unspecified injury to his lower body. The third suspect, 29-year-old Cameron Standley of Oakland and Richmond, wasn’t hurt.

No weapons were found on the men or in the vehicle, according to police.

Police said that all three were identified by store employees as the robbery suspects and were all seen on store video surveillance footage, as well as footage from other locations.

Tobias, who is on probation and had two outstanding warrants when he was arrested, is facing seven allegations, including assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, burglary, evading police, and possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property, police said.

Lindsay and Standley are accused of burglary, grand theft, and possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property.

Both were on parole at the time of their arrests and Lindsay also had an outstanding warrant.

Manrique, an 18-year veteran of two different departments, wasn’t hurt during the arrest and is on paid leave during the investigation into the shooting.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.