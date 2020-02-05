Comments
TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS SF) — A small plane crash in Tuolumne County Wednesday night has left two people dead, according to authorities.
Deputies with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office are on scene of a small plane crash on the 21000 block of Springfield Road.
The sheriff’s office received a call shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday night. Two people who were on the plane have died.
Authorities said there is no threat to nearby communities. The sheriff’s office does not know the circumstances of the crash or the plane’s destination.
Authorities have notified the National Transportation Safety Board and will provide updates as they become available.
