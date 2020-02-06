(CBS Local)– “Homeland” premieres its final season on Showtime Sunday, February 9 and it will feature a new face in the Oval Office.

Sam Trammell jumps into the fold as Vice President Benjamin Hayes and he will be mixing it up with Carrie Mathison & Saul Berenson. While Trammell has been on many successful shows, he loved working with greats like Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin.

“It’s just such a juggernaut and it’s like the A team of TV,” said Trammell in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “They have the best directors. The writers Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon are so good. I get to show up in the last season and do so much that I can’t tell you about. I just saw the first episode last night and it is so massive. She [Claire] is so good. She brings so much to every scene. There’s so much going on with her in every scene. You see her thoughts and her struggles.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

Trammell and the rest of the cast shot the final season in Morocco. The actor was on “True Blood” for seven seasons and knows better than anyone just how impressive it is that “Homeland” is going into its eighth season on Showtime.

“When I was doing True Blood and even at the beginning of this, there was no Amazon Prime and there was no Netflix,” said Trammell. “It was totally different. On True Blood, the writers always asked why are people watching. We were always going bigger and doing more and that was our thing. It was a totally different kind of show. Homeland is just a smart, dramatic, brilliant show.”

Watch “Homeland” Sundays starting on February 9 at 9pm EST/PST