EUREKA (CBS SF) — The pilot of a small plane was rescued after crashing into Humboldt Bay in heavy fog Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The U.S. Coast Guard crash of the single-engine Cessna plane happened around 7:10 a.m. Thursday and the pilot was able to radio a distress call after crashing into the frigid water.

The Coast Guard and Humboldt Bay Fire responded with boat and helicopter crews and reached the downed plane by about 7:50 a.m. The pilot suffered no major injuries and was taken to the hospital for observation and minor cold exposure.

Fire officials said the pilot had crashed into the bay after losing visibility in the fog while attempting to land at Murray Field in Eureka.

“The environment in the Humboldt Bay area can be very unforgiving and dangerous to both boats and aircraft, which is why a strong network of maritime partners is so important,” said Coast Guard Capt. Clint Schlegel in a press release. “We are extremely grateful to the Humboldt Bay Port Authority for rescuing the aircraft pilot. In cases like this, every second counts and their actions prevented this incident from taking a tragic turn.”

The Coast Guard said there were no reports of pollution in the bay from the downed plane.