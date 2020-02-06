TRACY, San Joaquin County (CBS Sacramento) — The mayor of Tracy, just outside the Bay Area, is facing scrutiny after suggesting the solution to his city’s homeless problem is to bus homeless people to Stockton.
Mayor Robert Rickman announced the idea during a Tracy council meeting Tuesday night, CBS Sacramento reported. Video posted to the City of Tracy’s website shows Rickman proposing the plan. Rickman stands by the mic’d up moment inside council chambers. He says San Joaquin County property tax dollars from Tracy homes helped pay for the Stockton shelters.
“All this money from our city, on our property tax, is getting shipped over to the county and put into the city of Stockton, it’s not returning to our cities,” Rickman said on Wednesday.
“I thought it was pathetic,” Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs said.
You must log in to post a comment.