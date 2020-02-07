HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A 40-year-old suspect was being held Friday on murder charges after his wife was discovered stabbed to death inside a Hayward home, authorities said.
Hayward police said Elmer Ugarte was in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on charges of murdering his wife, Maria Hernandez, and endangering a child.
According to investigators, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at 5:40 p.m Tuesday at a home in 24000 block of Willimet Way. Arriving officers found Maria Hernandez suffering from stab wounds. She was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
Officers took Elmer Ugarte into custody a short time later. No other details were immediately available. It was Hayward’s third homicide of the year.
Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call Detective Mosby at 510-293-7176.
