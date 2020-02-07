OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police sought the public’s help Friday as they try to solve the mystery of who gunned down Edward Childress and Larry D. Lovette in pair of January 2013 fatal shootings.

Hours before their deaths, the 22-year-old Childress and the 30-year-old Lovette were seen together in the 2300 block of East 17th Street. Both died in separate shootings later that afternoon.

“We believe that the two homicides may be related and are asking assistance from the community to provide any information in this investigation,” Lead investigator Sergeant Leo Sanchez said.

The murders came on a particularly violent day in Oakland. Three young men and a teenage boy were murdered in the span of six hours across the city.

It was the second time in recent years Sanchez has appealed for the public’s help. Back in 2016 he was joined at a news conference by Childress’ sister Destiny Washington.

Sanchez said Childress, an Oakland resident, was shot in the 2300 block of East 17th Street, near Garfield Municipal Playground, at about 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2013, and died at a hospital a short time later.

He said police believe Lovette, who lived in Stockton, was in the same area at the same time but was lured or taken to Canon Ave. near Wellington Street in the vicinity of Dimond Park, where he was shot and killed. Lovette was found dead at that location.

Police believe that people know about both fatal shootings and were asking them to come forward with information, Sanchez said.

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $20,000 in reward money leading to an arrest in these cases.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (510) 238-3821 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (510) 777-8572.