PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — All lanes of eastbound state Highway 4 in Bay Point were reopened after a multiple-vehicle traffic collision killed at least one person and closed multiple lanes early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the collision was first reported at 2:09 a.m. just east of Bailey Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County.
No further information on other motorists injured or anyone arrested was immediately provided.
