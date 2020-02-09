RICHMOND (CBS SF) — The suspect in a fatal Friday night hit-and-run incident that killed a 4-year-old boy surrendered to police Saturday evening and police have recovered the suspect vehicle, a 2-door Ford Explorer, Richmond police Lt. Matt Stonebraker said.

Authorities will not be releasing the name or a photo of the suspect, he said.

The family of four was unloading groceries just outside their home at 5 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Coalinga Avenue. Heitor Correira, 4, was carrying a box of popsicles. That’s when police say a hit-and-run driver ran the child over and killed him.

Richmond police put out a statement on Facebook Sunday, crediting the arrest to social media and traditional news media for spreading the word quickly.

The boy’s mother, Jaiane Carreiro, said she was grateful to the public for helping lead police to a suspect.

“Thank you, thanks so much,” Carreiro said at a sidewalk memorial Sunday evening. “The people helping me … They contacted the police of Richmond.”

Carreiro, who is originally from Brazil, said her son was a happy child who loved dogs. The boy’s first name is Heitor, but his mother said he insisted on the American pronunciation: Hector.

“My heart’s broken,” she told KPIX 5. “My soul is … my life. Heitor.”

Family and friends have set up a gofundme account for the heartbroken young family so they can afford to bury their 4-year old child.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/heiter-carreiro-memorial-fund?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR37fWWgRpQn4anlfzEN18aj50Qad5V2RlFbhTYfxsXKTiTMcJMqNqzJpFc