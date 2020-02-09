FREMONT (CBS SF) — A teenager wanted on robbery warrants in San Francisco was arrested early Sunday when a police pursuit ended in a high-speed crash in Fremont, authorities said.

Fremont police said the incident began around 1:50 a.m. when officers found a car wanted in connection with a recent felony grand theft in the Kaiser Permanente emergency room parking lot off Paseo Padre Parkway.

The officer held the driver at gun point while additional officers responded. The suspect then began to intentionally ram the officer’s patrol vehicle and other parked cars to escape.

The suspect maneuvered his way out of the parking lot and fled at a high rate of speed. A police pursuit ensued.

The suspect, driving an Infiniti sedan, traveled westbound on Mowry and passed through several intersections failing to yield for officers, failing to obey the speed limit and failing to stop at red-light traffic signals.

As the suspect approached Mowry Ave and Farwell Dr., he collided with a vehicle being driven by a woman. The impact of the collision caused the woman’s vehicle to flip over. She was trapped inside and had to be cut out using a “Jaws of Life” extrication tool.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled on foot, but was apprehended in a nearby hotel parking lot.

Both the teenager and the woman driving the other car were taken to a nearby hospital with major but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No officers were injured.

Investigators said the suspect has two active warrants out of San Francisco County for robbery.

Fremont police said they will recommend the juvenile suspect be charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony vandalism, felony reckless evading, felony evading causing serious bodily injury, the two outside agency felony warrants for robbery and misdemeanor obstructing/resisting.

The previous felony grand theft case also remained ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Fremont police at (510) 790-6800, ext. 3.