SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A 28-year-old Vallejo woman has been arrested on driving under the influence of drugs charges after allegedly striking an infant’s stroller in a San Rafael crosswalk and attempting to flee the scene, authorities said.

San Rafael police said Ashley Bowman was booked at the Marin County Jail on driving under the influence of drugs, hit and run causing injury, child endangerment, and failing to provide insurance following a collision charges.

Investigators said officers were dispatched following 911 calls reporting a traffic collision involving an infant in a stroller at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and E Streets at 9:26 a.m. Friday.

As dispatch was sending officers to the crash scene, San Rafael Police Sgt. Todd Berringer saw a gray Honda Civic travelling east on Fifth Ave. toward D Street. He believed the vehicle may have been involved in the collision and was attempting to flee.

Berringer moved in behind the Honda and turned on his emergency lights to stop the car. When the driver — identified as Bowman — pulled to the right to stop, she struck a parked car on D Street.

Officers at the collision scene determined that Bowman made a left turn from south bound E St onto east bound Fifth Ave and failed to yield to pedestrians in the cross walk.

The pedestrian, a nineteen-year-old woman from San Rafael was pushing a stroller carrying her nine-month-old baby brother.

Bowman’s vehicle struck the stroller, causing it to overturn and tossing the infant to the pavement. The child sustained facial injuries.

Investigators said Bowman stopped briefly and engaged with the sister before fleeing the scene. They evaluated Bowman for being under the influence of drugs after officers smelled the strong odor of marijuana in her vehicle.

Her own six-month-old daughter was a passenger in the vehicle during the collision.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.