RICHMOND (CBS SF) – A Capitol Corridor train struck someone on the tracks in Richmond on Monday morning, an Amtrak spokeswoman said.
The collision was reported at 10:10 a.m. involving train No. 531 heading from Sacramento to Oakland, Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin said.
Irvin did not release any information on the condition of the person the train struck, but said no injuries were reported to the 65 passengers on board or any crewmembers.
The train stopped during the investigation into the collision, and train 528 heading to Sacramento was also stopped at Richmond as a result, Irvin said.
