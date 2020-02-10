FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police confirmed Monday that a California Highway Patrol officer who lives in Fremont has been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney on several counts related to unlawful sex with a minor.

Fremont police arrested 34-year-old Fremont resident Brian Watkins on February 6 on multiple felony counts of sexual assault.

Investigation into the case by Fremont police detectives began in July of last year after receiving a report of alleged sexual misconduct involving Watkins and a teenage female. Police learned the suspect was employed as a California Highway Patrol officer and had started a sexual relationship with the victim when she was 16 years old.

Police determined the activity with the minor is believed to have occurred primarily within the City of Fremont and not while Watkins was working in the capacity of a peace officer.

During the investigation, detectives learned the activity with the minor was ongoing, even after Watkins learned he was being investigated. Recent developments in the case gave officers additional evidence needed to arrest Watkins. On February 6, Detectives arrested Watkins at approximately 5:45 p.m. He was booked at the Fremont Police Detention Facility.

On Monday, detectives presented the case to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and the DA filed three felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. Watkins was scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Due to the age of the victim and the nature of the investigation, no information regarding the victim’s identity is being released. The Fremont Police Department was in contact with the California Highway Patrol throughout the course of this investigation and received assistance and cooperation on the case from the agency.

Fremont detectives are still investigating the case. Though there has been no evidence of additional victims, police will continue to pursue any leads. Anyone with information they believe could help detectives with the case is asked to contact Senior Detective Tony Holguin at 510-790-6900 or via email Aholguin@fremont.gov.