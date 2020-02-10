Comments
RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A “process upset” at Chevron’s Richmond refinery Monday morning triggered a flaring incident that forced the evacuation of less than 100 workers from the plant, according to Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
Contra Costa County health officials said they had dispatched a hazmat team to the refinery to monitor the air quality and determine if more evacuations or a shelter-in-place is necessary.
The workers evacuation was termed a precaution and no residents in the surrounding neighborhood have been impacted.
The state OES report stated that authorities were investigating the release of an unknown amount of hydrogen sulfide into the air.
More details as they become available.
